First Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Butler County

According to Butler County Public Health, a case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed in Butler County. The person is 61-80 years of age. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), the individual is recovering in isolation.

"While this is Butler County's first case, it may not be the last, and that's why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority," said Butler County Public Health director Jennifer Becker.

Becker recommends:

Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time.

Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm.

Staying home when ill.

Approximately 80 percent of Iowans infected with COVID-19 will experience only a mild to moderate illness. Most mildly ill Iowans do not need to go to their healthcare provider or be tested to confirm they have COVID-19. Sick Iowans must stay home and isolate themselves from others in their house. Stay home and isolate from others in the house until:

You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers), and

Other symptoms have improved (for example, your cough or shortness of breath have improved), and

At least seven days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.

If you think you may need healthcare, call first. Your provider can assess whether you need to be seen in the office, or if you can recover at home. There may also be options for you to talk to a medical provider from home using technology.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the IDPH webpate at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus.